It's always a good idea to keep a handful of go-to weeknight dinner recipes in your back pocket, and the best ones are those that combine protein, noodles, and veggies all into one cohesive dish. This shrimp lo mein recipe, brought to us by developer Katie Rosenhouse, does just that, making for an easy-to-whip-up dinner that still manages to feel thoughtful, cohesive, and well-balanced.

Any shrimp, noodle, or general stir-fry lover will find something to enjoy with this recipe, but Rosenhouse's favorite aspects come two-fold. "The first is the quick prep time — it's nice to find a weeknight meal the whole family will love, that comes together in just about 30 minutes," she shares. And, as someone who relies on take out every now and then, Rosenhouse also loves the general composition of this dish — it's got that comforting feel of a take out classic, but with a slightly more refined, homemade feel. "It isn't too heavy, greasy, or sweet, and the mix of veggies, shrimp, and noodles makes it incredibly satisfying, yet somehow also good for you," she explains. All told, with this recipe, dinner will be ready in just over 30 minutes and will serve upwards of six people, so it really is a weeknight win-win.