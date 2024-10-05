Rice Wine Vs Rice Vinegar: Are They The Same?

A stocked pantry requires a number of ingredients, and that includes sauces — especially if you make Asian dishes. Each one brings an intricate complexity, oftentimes through a fermented base, like soy sauce (made from soybeans) or a seafood-based fish sauce. Another essential class of fermented condiments are made from rice, with the two notable examples being rice wine and rice vinegar.

With such similar names, mistaking one for the other is easy — but the two foodstuffs share little culinary overlap. Rice wine is fermented to make a drinkable liquid that's typically sweet and found in many varieties across Asia. Meanwhile, rice vinegar goes through further fermentation, turning it into a tart, bright liquid. The two share a relationship akin to red wine and red wine vinegar — the transformation from alcohol to acid is so intense, you wouldn't want to mix up the two in your glass.

Nevertheless, both are regular cooking fixtures, and in some dishes, they may even be used in combination. So verse yourself in their nuances to make the most of your cooking.