Oyster Sauce Vs Hoisin Sauce: What's The Difference

Oyster sauce and hoisin sauce play integral roles in Asian cuisine, each bringing a depth of flavor to dishes that is at once exciting and delicious. But while they are both popular in a variety of recipes and even appear together in some (like teriyaki dishes), they are not always well understood. Knowing the difference between the two — from what they are made from and how they taste to how they can enhance your cooking — is key to mastering the art of cooking.

Both sauces originated in South China, namely in the Guangdong province. While they are not used interchangeably, they can be combined to create rich, flavorful dishes and are very common in Cantonese cuisine. Additionally, they are both similar in price and available from a wide variety of manufacturers, but that's where the similarities end. While they are typically used separately in recipes due to the different ways they impact the food you are cooking, they can actually be used in conjunction with each other, using the oyster sauce to enhance the natural flavor and the hoisin to build on that flavor with more complex notes.