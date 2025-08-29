The Best Fish Sauce Alternative If You Don't Have Any In The Pantry

Despite being a staple ingredient for millions and a favorite of chefs since (quite literally) ancient times, fish sauce never seems to get the plaudits it deserves. Made from fermented fish, the classic sauce delivers a salty, funky depth to dishes whilst not being anywhere near as overpowering as its intense smell might suggest. A delicious and surprisingly versatile ingredient that adds immeasurable complexity to any dish with just the right balance of sweet, salty, and umami, it's one of the most useful weapons a cook can have in their arsenal. But, if you find yourself without it and in need of an umami boost, there are a couple alternatives.

To learn more, we spoke to chef Mike O'Mara, a food scientist, product developer, and culinary innovator. "Fish sauce is an incredible vehicle for delivering flavor," he told us. "It brings rich salty and umami notes to a dish. When combined with sweet, spicy, and some sour notes, it's an unstoppable ingredient." The best substitutes mimic this blend of sweetness and saltiness. Take, for example, soy sauce. O'Mara often uses it as a direct replacement: "I have used soy sauce as an alternative to fish sauce, sometimes as a direct swap to make a dish vegan friendly," he explained. "While it is not quite the same in flavor or flavor impact, soy sauce is a decent substitute that most of us have in our pantry." It's your best option if you're in a pinch, but not your only one.