How To Pick The Perfect Pork Chops For Grilling

Contrary to popular belief, pork chops are actually one of the best cuts of pork for grilling, not the worst. They're fairly inexpensive and easily grill up flavorful and juicy if you know how to handle them properly. Proper treatment, of course, begins with choosing the right cut of meat, as not all pork chops are created equal. Picking up the wrong type of chop can mean the difference between a succulent, grilled masterpiece and gnawing on what feels like shoe leather.

That's why, in terms of answering all your burning questions about grilled pork chops, most mistakes can be avoided at the grocery store — or, ideally, at your local butcher shop. To start, you want to choose the right type of chop, which is ideally going to be a rib chop. Of the four styles of pork chops, this cut has the best balance of fat and flavor over the loin, sirloin, and blade chops. Rib chops are the easiest to cook evenly and the least likely to become tough if you cook them a touch too long or over slightly too high heat.

It's also crucial to pick chops that are at least an inch thick with the bone in them. Thin chops dry out fast, often losing their juice before they're properly seared, while thicker ones cook more slowly. Additionally, the bone contains additional fat and acts as a moisture barrier where it connects to the chop, imparting both flavor and insulation as your chops cook.