Only This Part Of Lemongrass Is Actually Edible

When cooking with lemongrass, keep in mind a few important factors to ensure a hassle-free prep for the edible portion of the plant. Make sure to aim for very delicate slices or dices or a ground paste for easier eating. To extract maximum flavor from stalks of lemongrass, look no further than the satisfying technique of smashing the stalks with a mallet or the flat end of a heavy knife (with caution, of course).

Once you've used up the tender, edible stem, don't toss out those tougher stalks just yet. The part of the stalk that remains can be used to infuse flavor to broths and soups like a fusion Panang curry and tomato bisque, or an aromatic Thai-inspired pumpkin and coconut soup. They can be used to make herbal tea by simmering the stalks and leaves in water with other aromatics and herbs like ginger and mint for a soothing brew that can be savored both hot and iced. Cocktail connoisseurs can explore ways to brighten up innovative drinks with lemongrass, by making a flavored simple syrup. Try using the sturdy part of the lemongrass stalks as skewers for your outdoor grilling, so each bite becomes infused with a subtle lemony essence.

You can also make lemongrass oil by blending the coarse pieces of the stalks and aromatic leaves with a neutral oil such as sunflower oil, heating the mixture, and straining the oil out. This fragrant oil can be used to boost the flavors of your Southeast Asian-inspired meals.