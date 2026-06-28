9 Canned Foods Everyone Ate In The '60s

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The 1960s were a boom time for convenience foods in America, and canned goods played a starring role in kitchens across the country. As people embraced modern appliances at home and more women joined the workforce, canned foods gave families an easy way to get dinner on the table with minimal effort. From vegetables and soups to meats and desserts, the wide variety of canned goods available meant they could be used in everything from weeknight meals to holiday recipes.

The allure of canned foods was about more than just convenience and speed, however. Another big selling point was that they contained shelf-stable ingredients that could be stored in the pantry for long periods of time. In a post-World War II landscape, many people were still operating under frugal mindsets when it came to food, and having a fully stocked pantry could alleviate stress. While some of these canned foods may not be popular today, or even around at all, you can still find a few in stores. Here are nine canned foods that everyone ate in the '60s.