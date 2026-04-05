10 Cooking Trends That Defined The 1960s

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Cooking culture in the 1960s was an interesting mixture of extravagance and convenience. Thanks to magazines like Good Housekeeping and Ladies' Home Journal, there was no shortage of kitchen creativity, and this era of cooking came to define much of the American cooking culture we see today. Like any bygone era, looking back at the popular trends of the 1960s offers insight into what American culture looked like then.

For the most part, cooking trends of the 1960s were pretty wild by today's standards. The Kennedy administration's focus on economic growth meant increased prosperity for American families. Coupled with the rise of convenience-based supermarkets, the domestic cook's home menu was only limited by their creativity. As exciting as all this culinary freedom was, the 1960s ushered in some truly horrifying recipes that have continued to live on in infamy. For better or worse, these are some of the cooking trends that defined the 1960s.