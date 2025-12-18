The Most Popular Campbell's Soup Flavors According To Reviews

In the world of canned soups, perhaps no brand is more well known than Campbell's. The company introduced its first soup — Beefsteak Tomato — to the world in 1895. Today, customers can browse through more than 200 products on Campbell's website. From the basics, like Chicken Noodle Soup, to more involved flavors such as Split Pea With Ham and Bacon Soup. Then, there's plenty of discontinued soups we'd love to see come back.

All of these varieties of soup beg the question — which ones are worth buying, and which ones should be left on the grocery store shelf? An iconic brand like Campbell's will certainly attract customer reviews, so we set out to see which soups were routinely on the list of the best. Plenty of food-focused websites and YouTube influencers (like Babish and Good Mythical Morning) have weighed in on this debate.

Of course, like anything else, opinions vary. Good Mythical Morning rated their top three Campbell's soups as Tomato Bisque, Vegetable, and French Onion — in that order. While YouTube influencer and chef Andrew Rea (Babish) gave the Spicy Nacho Cheese an eight out of 10, the Chunky Chicken & Sausage Gumbo a seven out of 10, and a slew of other flavors — including Chunky Classic Chicken Noodle and Vegetable Beef — a six out of 10.