The Most Popular Campbell's Soup Flavors According To Reviews
In the world of canned soups, perhaps no brand is more well known than Campbell's. The company introduced its first soup — Beefsteak Tomato — to the world in 1895. Today, customers can browse through more than 200 products on Campbell's website. From the basics, like Chicken Noodle Soup, to more involved flavors such as Split Pea With Ham and Bacon Soup. Then, there's plenty of discontinued soups we'd love to see come back.
All of these varieties of soup beg the question — which ones are worth buying, and which ones should be left on the grocery store shelf? An iconic brand like Campbell's will certainly attract customer reviews, so we set out to see which soups were routinely on the list of the best. Plenty of food-focused websites and YouTube influencers (like Babish and Good Mythical Morning) have weighed in on this debate.
Of course, like anything else, opinions vary. Good Mythical Morning rated their top three Campbell's soups as Tomato Bisque, Vegetable, and French Onion — in that order. While YouTube influencer and chef Andrew Rea (Babish) gave the Spicy Nacho Cheese an eight out of 10, the Chunky Chicken & Sausage Gumbo a seven out of 10, and a slew of other flavors — including Chunky Classic Chicken Noodle and Vegetable Beef — a six out of 10.
There's good soups, and then there's bad soups
We also noticed the Chunky Chicken Noodle appearing on many other lists of Campbell's best soups, including finishing in the top four of our chicken noodle soup rankings. Some other favorites include the Chunky Old Bay Seasoned Clam Chowder and the Chunky Chicken Corn Chowder. For the record, we weren't a fan of the Chunky New England Clam Chowder (a version without the Old Bay).
Some other poor reviews include the Cream of Shrimp, Chunky Texas-Style BBQ Burger, and Chunky Spicy Sirloin Burger. Even more less-than-stellar reviews center around the Cream of Asparagus, Cream of Celery, and the kid-centric Chicken and Stars soup.
When a company like Campbell's makes so many different products, there's bound to be a few swings and misses. If you're to believe the reviews, though, you can't go wrong with the Tomato Bisque and the Spicy Nacho Cheese soups. As the company has grown over its more than a century of existence, Campbell's has continued to introduce new flavors and variations of its classic soups. We'll keep an eye out on what's to come.