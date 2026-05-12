6 Forgotten Things That Were In Every 1960s Kitchen

Today, home cooks often use measuring cups while baking, and many modern recipes give measurements in cups rather than in weight. Measuring cups are also popular because they look neat and aesthetic, and are easy to use, store, and clean. Back in the early 1900s, however, many home cooks used scales – particularly spring scales — to get their measurements just right. Scales provide accuracy and consistent results and don't cause the problems that can arise with measuring cups, such as accidentally compressing ingredients while scooping, leading to overfilling.

When digital scales came into the picture in the mid-20th century, they quickly became very common due to being simple to use and more precise than spring scales. They were also popular because of the boom in electronic products following World War II.

In addition to the classic kitchen scale, a 1960s kitchen may also have contained a scale exclusively for eggs. These small scales helped separate eggs into standardized categories — such as small, medium, large, and extra large — and were specifically made to work out the weight of eggs for farmers to price and sell. Egg scales from brands such as Jiffy-Way were popular and often used in the '50s and '60s.