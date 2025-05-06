How This Old-School Canned Food Brand Lost Its Battle To Chef Boyardee

Once there was a war for the hearts and stomachs of America's children. On one side was Chef Boyardee and on the other, Franco-American. It was sort of like the infamous "Cola Wars" of the 1980s between Coca-Cola and Pepsi, which the latter has attempted to reignite with its head-to-head "Pepsi Challenge," but a bit more under-the-radar. And unlike Pepsi and Coke, there was a clear loser. Franco-American, which had been around since the 1880s, was laid to rest in 2004 by its parent company, Campbell's.

Both brand's mid-century targeting of children helped drive sales, but forever divided kids into either Beefaroni or SpaghettiOs camps, never the twain to meet. Over the years Chef Boyardee began to outpace Franco-American and by the early 2000s was selling more than twice the amount of canned pasta products (see attachment) as its rival. Campbell's, which owned Franco-American since 1915, ran some market analysis and found that the Campbell's name had better standing with the public and so made the decision to phase out Franco-American, a name that once had a lot of cachet with the American public.