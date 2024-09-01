15 Genius Hacks For Your Can Of Sweetened Condensed Milk

Stashed in the back of your pantry, gathering dust, is a can of sweetened condensed milk. And it's ready for its big break. The syrupy, sweet, complex, and caramel-ly flavor is tough to duplicate and it is a pantry staple you should consider having on hand at literally all times.

Advertisement

The famous Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk — most likely the can you have at home — was first produced in 1853 when inventor Gail Borden Jr., after two previous attempts, succeeded in creating shelf-stable milk. The canned milk was used as field rations for Union soldiers and caught on in popularity after the war when soldiers spread the word about it being delicious and easy to eat on the go.

These days, keeping sweetened condensed milk on hand is a great idea for easy cooking and baking hacks. Everything from popular cakes and coffee creamers to balancing needs for savory dishes lean on the stuff. Here are 15 amazing hacks for your sweetened condensed milk.