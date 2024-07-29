13 Foods That Can Be Upgraded With A Can Of Soup

Condensed soup holds plenty of promise for the harried cook. Sure, it can offer a fast and easy dinner, but that's only half of the potential of that little can. Many casserole, dip, and pot pie recipes call for some soup to get a jump start on creamy texture and rich flavor. But what about other dishes that could benefit from that tasty magic?

Advertisement

Spoiler alert: Almost every savory dish could use a bit of soup to kickstart its umami richness. You could for use canned soup in the batter for some juicy fried chicken. In fact, even some dessert dishes could use a dash of concentrated soup to impart unexpected sweetness to the mix. Here, we're looking past the usual suspects to give you unique ideas for using your favorite soups — from tomato to cream of mushroom — in different recipes. With these cans on hand, you can enrich rice, add depth to pasta sauce, smother your pork chops, and even incorporate some veggie sweetness into cake.