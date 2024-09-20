Discontinued Canned Campbell's Soup We Wish Would Make A Comeback

Since its founding in 1869, the Campbell's Soup Company has launched many notable or quirky (though usually delicious) soup flavors, like Mock Turtle and Ox Tail. It has also pulled those and other soups off the shelves, never to be seen again. And if recent company news offers any clues about the direction that some of the company's soups will take in the future, the practice of tossing soup flavors into the proverbial trash kettle won't go away anytime soon.

On September 10th of this year, the soup giant announcement of its decision to remove "soup" from its iconic name, making it just the Campbell's Company now. It also revealed that it would give other foods, like snacks, a more pronounced place in the company's portfolio. To give you some context, while consumers' desire for the company's snack fare, like Goldfish, rose by 13% last year, their demands for Campbell's soups only inched up by 3%, per USA Today.

Given the role that some of these soups have played in people's lives over the years, this shake-up may make soup fans even more nostalgic for their old favorites. No one can predict what other Campbell's brand soups might disappear from shelves, to be forgotten forever. However, there are at least nine discontinued Campbell's soup flavors that soup lovers haven't forgotten and would still love to see back on the shelves once again.

