How Chef Boyardee Became A Canned Food Celebrity

You've likely seen his smiling face at your local grocery store. He wears a classic chef's hat and sports a red kerchief around his neck on cans of Americanized Italian foods like mini ravioli and beefaroni. Perhaps you thought he was just a made-up mascot for the Chef Boyardee brand. But like KFC's famous Colonel Sanders, Chef Boyardee was a real person. Born Ettore Boiardi in Piacenza, Italy, in 1897, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1914 and adopted the anglicized first name Hector. Just a year later, at 17 years old, he had already risen to the role of head chef at Manhattan's prestigious Plaza Hotel.

Later in 1915, while working at The Greenbriar, a swanky resort in West Virginia under the same ownership as the Plaza Hotel, Boiardi got a prestigious catering gig. He oversaw the food service for U.S. President Woodrow Wilson's wedding, which helped put Chef Boyardee on the map. In 1918, Wilson also tapped the chef to serve dinner to 2,000 soldiers returning to the States at the end of World War I. Within a few years, Boiardi became the most famous chef in America, a status that he would parlay into a canned goods empire.