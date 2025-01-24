For Fudgier Brownies Reach For One Canned Ingredient

Brownies are a sweet treat that are hard to resist. Whether you've spent the afternoon baking the homemade version or picked up a container of boxed mix at the store, you probably can't eat just one. Some brownies differ in texture depending on how they're made, but if you're aiming for a fudgy, decadent batter that turns into moist, gooey brownies, then you have to start adding sweetened condensed milk into the mix.

Sweetened condensed milk (which is not the same as evaporated milk) tastes nothing like the milk you get from a standard carton, and the two are not interchangeable. Most of the water content has been removed from condensed milk, and plenty of sugar has been added, making it sweeter, thicker, and richer. It contains about 45% sugar, which is more than most other dairy products, and its consistency falls somewhere between milk and frosting: thicker than milk but thinner than frosting. It's this thick and rich texture as well as flavor that makes it the perfect addition for fudgy brownies — and a genius way to use up that can of sweetened condensed milk.