For Fudgier Brownies Reach For One Canned Ingredient
Brownies are a sweet treat that are hard to resist. Whether you've spent the afternoon baking the homemade version or picked up a container of boxed mix at the store, you probably can't eat just one. Some brownies differ in texture depending on how they're made, but if you're aiming for a fudgy, decadent batter that turns into moist, gooey brownies, then you have to start adding sweetened condensed milk into the mix.
Sweetened condensed milk (which is not the same as evaporated milk) tastes nothing like the milk you get from a standard carton, and the two are not interchangeable. Most of the water content has been removed from condensed milk, and plenty of sugar has been added, making it sweeter, thicker, and richer. It contains about 45% sugar, which is more than most other dairy products, and its consistency falls somewhere between milk and frosting: thicker than milk but thinner than frosting. It's this thick and rich texture as well as flavor that makes it the perfect addition for fudgy brownies — and a genius way to use up that can of sweetened condensed milk.
Add condensed milk to your brownies
The trick to getting fudgy brownies is to incorporate condensed milk into the batter. This ingredient is also often used to make homemade fudge, so that's an indication that it's going to add great texture to your brownie batch. For a standard amount of brownie batter that fills an 8x8 pan, plan to use about 14 ounces of the condensed milk.
Keep in mind that the condensed milk will change the texture of the dish and make it more gooey. Sticking a toothpick in the center of a baked good is a popular way of knowing whether it's done, and this tactic can still be used for these brownies, but know that the toothpick might come out sticky rather than completely clean — even when the brownies are ready to cool. (The toothpick should not be full of batter, though.) To prevent accidental cakey brownies, don't overmix the condensed milk into the batter. Gently mix everything together until it's just fully combined. The brownies will need plenty of time to cool because they're so thick and fudgy, so let them rest on the counter to ensure they're easy to cut after. Once you add this ingredient to your brownie, you'll never go back.