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I love putting a gourmet spin on old-school recipes. These cozy comfort dishes are ideal for classier modifications, with baked Tetrazzini being a prime candidate for a modern culinary makeover. As a rule when rehashing recipes, I make sure that my modifications do not sacrifice core appeal (or drastically increase your prep time — I am a culinary realist). As such, this elevated chicken Tetrazzini recipe was crafted using homemade components, tastier ingredients, and a little gastronomic flair, making it approachable for the home chef while still providing a little something special.

Tetrazzini, often featuring turkey or sometimes chicken, started off as a restaurant-worthy meal, with popular 20th century establishments prominently featuring the dish on their menus. With its rise in popularity, the easier, at-home versions of chicken Tetrazzini became very popular, too. These at-home versions were where we started to see the inclusion of canned cream soups and leftover turkey or chicken — less classy, high-end restaurant vibes and more weekday-appropriate casserole vibes.

In this adaptation, I merged the restaurant-worthy with the weekday casserole. Instead of leftover turkey, I included seared and seasoned chicken breasts. Instead of canned creamed soup, we are going to create a wild mushroom cream sauce infused with woody herbs, white wine, Italian cheeses, and buttery aromatic vegetables. These simple upgrades make for a truly elevated Tetrazzini, and one that might even be better than those restaurant versions.