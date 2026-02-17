9 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking A Roux

When making a roux, you're going to need to pull out several different utensils — namely a silicone spatula and a whisk to help your roux reach the perfect texture. "A spatula is great at scraping the corners and bottom of the pan, which is where burning can start," says recipe developer Joanne Gallagher. The whisk has its own utility, as Gallagher explains that it's used to smooth the roux as it cooks. "If I had to choose, I'd start with the spatula to maintain control, then switch to a whisk when I'm building the sauce," she says.

Chef Guillaume Thivet, too, keeps both a whisk and a spatula on hand, though he starts his roux with a flat spatula. We would also recommend using a silicone-coated flat whisk, like this model from Joseph Joseph. The silicone coating prevents it from scratching your pan, while the flat shape allows you to easily break up the flour and get into all of the nooks and crannies in your pan.

If you don't have a silicone spatula, there's another tool you can turn to: your trusty wooden spoon. Not only can it get into all the corners of your pan, but since it's made from wood, it won't scratch the bottom of your pan, making it an invaluable tool for all types of sauces.