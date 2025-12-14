7 Types Of Mushrooms Explained

They may be a divisive ingredient in many households, but when prepared well, mushrooms can be a delicious addition to a dish. Many may think that they only provide limited flavors and textures, but the truth is, there are several different species and types of mushrooms that offer interesting characteristics that you wouldn't expect.

Whether you're new to cooking or are an experienced home chef, it's beneficial to learn about all kinds of edible fungi. If you aren't a fan of one type, try another! It's amazing how mushrooms can elevate a soup or replace fattening red meat on your dinner plate. They can even cater to specific international cuisines, working well in Asian stir-fries and Italian risottos. Being educated on the many species of mushrooms and how they're best used can really give you a creative edge in the kitchen.

There is certainly a surprising amount of different mushrooms, all with distinct qualities. Here's a breakdown of seven types of mushrooms for you to add to your ingredient arsenal.