15 Old-School Chicken Dishes You Probably Ate At Your Grandparents' House

Nothing says comfort like an old-school chicken dish. Think a bubbling casserole, a saucy pan dish served over rice, or a simple baked chicken breast with a crispy coating. Before global flavors and fast-casual dining took over, these dishes were staples on dinner tables and at potlucks and church picnics. Today, you're more likely to find vintage recipes for them rather than see them on restaurant menus or at family get-togethers. But maybe it's time to bring some of these retro chicken dishes back.

Vintage chicken dishes aren't just comforting, they can also be easy to make, budget-friendly, and great for feeding a crowd. Granted, there are some that require a bit of elbow grease, but that can be part of the fun if you enjoy cooking. And, while some recipes may feel slightly old-fashioned, there's nothing to say you can't put your own contemporary spin on the dishes. If you're looking to bring back memories of cozy meals you tucked into at your grandparents' house, these are 15 old-school chicken dishes that still hold up today.