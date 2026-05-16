19 Foods Packed With Antioxidants That Aren't Blueberries

Eating foods rich in antioxidants is key to a healthy diet. Simply put, antioxidants are naturally occurring compounds that help to protect your body's cells from damage. Your body naturally creates some antioxidants on its own, but there are also a ton of foods — like blueberries, famously — that can help you load up on these healthy compounds that work hard to keep your cells healthy. That said, blueberries aren't the only foods that can help you get the antioxidants you need to feel your best. There are so many other fruits, vegetables, and spices that can help you increase your antioxidant intake.

If you're not a fan of blueberries, or simply want other ways to add antioxidants to your diet, we've got you. From pecans to red grapes to artichokes, there are a ton of healthy and delicious ways to get the antioxidant boost your diet needs. Let's take a look at the foods you'll want to add to your grocery list to add antioxidants to your diet — without requiring you to load up on blueberries.