Are There Really Health Benefits To Eating Dark Chocolate Every Day?

Tending to our health can feel like a chore. Many of us actively try to eat more veggies, take supplements, and get our daily steps in, just to name a few. But it's not all work and no play, because the science shows that there are legitimate health benefits to eating dark chocolate.

So says Kantha Shelke, PhD, CFS (Certified Food Scientist), principal at food science and research firm Corvus Blue LLC, and lecturer of food safety regulations at Johns Hopkins University, who spoke with Chowhound on the delicious topic. "Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants like flavanols, polyphenols, and catechins which support heart health by improving blood flow, lowering blood pressure, and reducing inflammation," Shelke explained in our exclusive chat. Feeling down, stressed, or anxious? Nibbling on a rich hunk of dark chocolate can be helpful for mood, too. Yes, that's in terms of feel-good comfort, but also in data-backed ways; research shows that dark chocolate delivers doses of serotonin precursors and mood-boosting compounds.

Not all chocolate is created equal in terms of flavor, texture, or health benefits, however. Steer clear of the lower-quality stuff, (look out for these tell-tale signs) and go for bars that contain upwards of 70% cocoa content. Shelke explains this high number indicates each serving is chock full of health-promoting flavanols, theobromine, and nutrients such as magnesium and copper. We've ranked common store-bought dark chocolate bars, so there's no need to break the bank for a bar that delivers the perks and the flavor.