The Fast, Easy Hack For The Absolute Best Baked Sweet Potatoes You've Ever Made

Sweet potatoes aren't all that hard to cook, but when you're short on time or have a big meal to prepare with lots of moving parts (hint: Thanksgiving is always a big one!), a time-saving hack is worth its weight in gold. Especially if it that hack makes your food come out tasting irresistibly good.

You undoubtedly know better than to try roasting whole sweet potatoes without poking holes in them first. It helps keep your sweet potatoes from exploding as the steam builds up inside, making an epic mess that you'll have to use some elbow grease to clean up. While skipping this may be one of the many mistakes you want to avoid when cooking sweet potatoes, there is actually a better, faster way.

Scoring is an effective and efficient way to release the steam from sweet potatoes while they bake without creating an unnecessary mess. Poking holes can bruise the flesh inside the potato, leave the insides prone to uneven cooking, and can still lead to explosive messes. When you score the flesh by slashing it lengthwise and several times crosswise, the steam has more surface area to escape from. That means a more even cook and more moisture retention, which keeps the insides tender and flavorful instead of dried out and bland. It also means a more even cook, less discoloring from bruised sweet potato flesh, and a lot of saved time cleaning up.