Roast chicken is a classic, foolproof dish that many of us return to time and again. It's simple, comforting, and versatile, but sometimes our recipes fall into a routine of using the same seasonings: garlic, lemon, and thyme. While these ingredients always do the job, there are plenty of ways to give your roast chicken a new twist. One spice you might not think to add is cinnamon. Known for its warmth and depth, cinnamon is often associated with sweet dishes, but when used on savory meat it adds an unexpected complexity. A pinch or two in your seasoning mix might just be the autumnal touch your chicken needs.

The unique flavor profile of cinnamon — warm, slightly sweet, and aromatic — works wonders with roast chicken because it complements the savory, hearty qualities of the meat while adding new layers. In many cuisines around the world cinnamon has long been paired with poultry, especially in Middle Eastern, North African, and Indian cooking. In these regions, cinnamon often appears in spice blends like Moroccan ras el hanout or Indian garam masala, where it is combined with other bold spices to create rich, multi-layered flavors. It's also used in some Mexican mole sauces, showing just how well cinnamon and poultry work together in different cuisines. Plus, it's worth pointing out that the scent of roasting chicken is divine in and of itself, but adding cinnamon to the mix makes it even more incredible.