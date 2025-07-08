How To Make Homemade Candied Pecans With Only 2 Ingredients

Whether enjoying them as a snack or incorporating them into other dishes, candied pecans are a decadent treat that satisfies both sweet and salty cravings. Just the smell of these sugary toasted nuts is enough to conjure fond memories of indulgent concession stands at state fairs and summer festivals. The best part, besides the tastiness and irresistible aroma, is how simple they are to make at home. You really only need two ingredients to make candied pecans: pecans and maple syrup.

In general, candied pecans consist of pecans that are coated in a sweet glaze and baked in the oven or cooked on the stove to create a crispy, caramelized shell. There are a few different ways to make these sugary, crunchy pecans, many of which call for multiple ingredients such as egg whites, brown sugar, butter, vanilla, water, and various spices.

However, instead of mixing together lots of ingredients, there's an easier way to make them that will still taste super yummy. Simply coat them in maple syrup and roast them in the oven, or toast them in a skillet and mix in the maple syrup. If you're unsure how to bake them, make sure to check out a guide on how long to oven-roast pecans for toasty perfection. The result is sweet and shiny pecans that can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for a couple of weeks. You can also make nuts last longer by stashing them in the freezer.