Impress Your Guests At Your Next Cookout By Grilling This Fruit For Dessert

While cookouts may be synonymous with burgers, hot dogs, and grilled veggies, there are ways you can elevate your offerings while still staying on theme. To add a touch of sophistication to your backyard gathering and serve something sweet, try throwing some fruit on the grill. While grilled fruit kabobs are an incredible way to serve fruit salad, grilling one kind in particular offers a delicious but unique dessert or side dish option: figs.

The heat of the grill causes figs to caramelize, which makes them taste even sweeter while also infusing them with a nutty, smoky flavor. This strikes a beautiful balance between sweetness and richness. Pair your grilled figs with a drizzle of honey with whipped mascarpone cheese for a healthy, bright, and elevated dessert option. You could also add complementary ingredients such as balsamic vinegar and goat cheese, which will add acidity, saltiness, and a decadent creaminess for a totally balanced bite that will have your guests reaching for fig after fig. Just be careful not to leave them on the grill for too long, as burnt sugars can lead to an unpleasant bitter taste.