Impress Your Guests At Your Next Cookout By Grilling This Fruit For Dessert
While cookouts may be synonymous with burgers, hot dogs, and grilled veggies, there are ways you can elevate your offerings while still staying on theme. To add a touch of sophistication to your backyard gathering and serve something sweet, try throwing some fruit on the grill. While grilled fruit kabobs are an incredible way to serve fruit salad, grilling one kind in particular offers a delicious but unique dessert or side dish option: figs.
The heat of the grill causes figs to caramelize, which makes them taste even sweeter while also infusing them with a nutty, smoky flavor. This strikes a beautiful balance between sweetness and richness. Pair your grilled figs with a drizzle of honey with whipped mascarpone cheese for a healthy, bright, and elevated dessert option. You could also add complementary ingredients such as balsamic vinegar and goat cheese, which will add acidity, saltiness, and a decadent creaminess for a totally balanced bite that will have your guests reaching for fig after fig. Just be careful not to leave them on the grill for too long, as burnt sugars can lead to an unpleasant bitter taste.
Why figs make a great choice for the grill
Did you know that figs aren't actually a fruit? In fact, they are a type of inverted flower that grows inside a pod. Despite this, figs are naturally sweet with a jam-like consistency and have a flavor reminiscent of strawberries or honey. Once you're familiar with what to look for when buying figs and have chosen some that are ripe but firm, you can get to grilling. Besides the complex flavor they adopt when caramelized, their sturdy skin also means they hold up well on the grill and won't fall apart or end up turning mushy.
The best part? You don't have to be a grill master to make a delicious fig dessert, as grilling them is quick and easy. After slicing your figs and drizzling them with the cooking oil of your choice, just place them cut side down on a hot grill for two to three minutes. Flip them and cook for an additional couple of minutes, and voila, you're ready to incorporate them into whichever fig-based dish you are whipping up (though you should absolutely sneak a fig fresh off the grill for yourself). Grilled figs make a tasty and unique summer treat that will make your cookouts stand out from the rest.