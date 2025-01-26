How To Cook A Whole Artichoke And Eat It Safely

Artichokes can seem like one of the more intimidating vegetables in the produce aisle. Unlike the accessible canned and jarred variety, fresh artichokes offer plenty of prickly problems — literally, in this case. Essentially an edible thistle, the veggie often comes adorned with thorn-tipped leaves and a hairy choke that protects the heart, a sweet, tender base. This artichoke heart and the parts of the leaves that touch it make all the prepping, cooking, and peeling that comes before totally worth it. Much of the flavorful appeal of artichokes comes from cynarin, a magical chemical compound that makes everything else you eat or drink — even water — taste sweeter.

So, how do I go about getting a fresh artichoke ready for a grand edible undressing? First, a raw artichoke must be rinsed and trimmed before it can be cooked. From there, I select one of two main slow cooking methods: steaming or roasting. After that, I keep things simple and pair my cooked artichoke with a two-ingredient dip, an umami-rich accompaniment for the mellow sweetness you can taste in every tender leaf end and heart segment.

Where does my artichoke expertise come from? I've been making and eating this fresh delicacy since I was a kid, having been introduced to it by my California-born artichoke queen mother. From my very first taste of its nuanced flavor, artichokes have remained my favorite dish. It's what I make for my own birthday dinner every year and it is the one menu item I will order without a second thought. Simply put, it's my greatest culinary obsession.