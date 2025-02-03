Your Foolproof Guide For Washing Spinach

Leafy greens are among the most nutrient-dense food groups to exist. Produce like kale, arugula, and lettuce are no doubt shining stars in this category, and of course, the quintessential vegetable, spinach, can't go without mention either. Spinach is chock-full of vitamins and nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin K, magnesium, potassium, and folate. However, these copious benefits can be rendered useless if they're overpowered by bacteria growth. And the chances of that occurring aren't impossible, especially if you're not washing your spinach properly. After all, leafy greens are one of the most recalled food items.

Spinach has no outer layers, such as peels or rinds, to protect it from dirt. This makes it much easier for germs to work its way into the veggie's crinkles. Not to mention, spinach is grown in soil, which can easily cling onto your produce and last all the way from the grocery store to your kitchen countertop. This is why it's generally advised for people to rinse certain produce before cooking and consumption, as even buying good-quality spinach isn't guaranteed to ward off the possibility of food poisoning from bacteria like E. coli, salmonella, and listeria.