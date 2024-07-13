The Best Way To Choose Ripe Strawberries At The Store

A strawberry — whole or sliced — is an awesome way to add a burst of life and vibrancy to whichever dish you're making, from crepes to fruit salads. And it's difficult to say no to the sweet, juicy taste you'll enjoy when you bite into them, too.

Advertisement

But strawberries aren't without problems: They're incredibly delicate berries (yes, it's true that strawberries technically aren't berries, but for the sake of easy reading, let's call them so.) If you aren't careful while handling a strawberry, the skin will bruise and the soft, succulent flesh will be damaged. They're also quick to spoil. After just two days in the fridge, their nutritional value starts to decline, and within a week, their overall quality will take a nosedive. This is why you must be really careful when you choose your strawberries while you're out shopping, as bad ones will either taste or look awful. That can seriously mess up whatever plans you've made for these fruits.

Advertisement

Choosing the best strawberries is a skill that takes practice and quite a lot of trial and error. But there are signs that you can look out for that'll help you spot the juiciest, most flavorful berries. There's no promise that these signs and tips will help you become an expert strawberry picker overnight, but as long as you keep them in mind, you're guaranteed to have far fewer bad ones in each bunch you buy from now on.