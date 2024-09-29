Red Cabbage Is Your Secret For A More Vibrant Sauerkraut

For those of us who are fans, sauerkraut is a juicy, tangy, crunchy topping to load onto our foot-longs, slurp up alongside kielbasa and mashed potatoes, or munch by the forkful straight from the jar. But if we're being perfectly honest, it's not very photogenic, and in today's world of Instagram-worthy food photography, it can be hard to get people to sit up and take notice of yellow-tinged sauerkraut.

If you want to brighten your sauerkraut, for photos and your mouth, the simplest answer is to use red cabbage. Regardless of its name, red cabbage is actually quite purple, a strikingly beautiful hue that'll perk up your sauerkraut visually, as well as providing a slightly earthier flavor. Not only that, red cabbage has been shown to offer a wealth of needed vitamins and minerals, and its healthful properties only increase after lactobacillus is formed during the fermentation process — plus it maintains its vivid color.