Oven-Dried Cherry Tomatoes Are The Simple Way To Elevate Pizza

Few foods pack a burst of deliciousness into as small a morsel as oven-dried cherry tomatoes. When deprived of moisture in the oven-drying process, cherry or grape tomatoes lose about 75% of their surface area, shrivel up, and turn a deep, vibrant red. Their sweet, tomatoey flavor — chock-full of umami savoriness – also becomes concentrated. So these pint-sized culinary gems aren't just fun to make; they're an easy way to enhance the look and flavor of a wide variety of dishes. They elevate coleslaw, for instance, and would be fantastic in a BLT pasta salad. But there's another dish where the dried tomato turns the mundane into the magical: pizza.

Oven-dried tomatoes add extra flavor, depth, and color to pizza when incorporated as a pizza topping. Their intensified sweetness and tang beautifully complement the savory notes of cheese, pepperoni, and other ingredients, while the umami brought by the tomatoes adds a deep richness and enjoyable complexity. Finally, of course, dried tomatoes present incredible visual appeal dotted around a pizza pie, whether you've loaded it with everything or kept it nice-and-easy cheesy. If there were a contest for the culinary equivalent of a glow-up, oven-dried tomatoes would surely take home the prize — and best of all, they're remarkably easy to prepare at home.