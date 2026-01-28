Can You Make Tea Using Powdered Turmeric?

Whether you're on a health kick or you're looking for a way to jazz up your morning routine, you may have heard of using turmeric tea as a replacement for your standard morning cuppa. While you can certainly purchase turmeric tea bags at the grocery store, some may wonder whether it's possible to simply make your own using powdered turmeric from the spice aisle. The good news is you can totally use ground turmeric to make tea, and it's actually super-easy to whip up your own slightly spicy, earthy brew in your own kitchen.

To use turmeric or other ground spices in your tea, you may want to use a tea ball, strainer, or other tool that will hold onto the ground turmeric and other ingredients as it sits in the hot water and infuses into your tea. And as a bonus, using loose-leaf tea is better for the environment than standard tea bags. While you can simply stir ground turmeric into hot water to create a basic turmeric tea, you'll end up with bits of powdered turmeric at the bottom of your mug. So using a tea strainer can create a more consistent and enjoyable texture.

There are many potential benefits of enjoying turmeric — especially before bed. Some say that the root can help to ease feelings of anxiety, leading to better sleep. Research also shows that curcumin — the active ingredient in turmeric — can also be beneficial to people living with depression.