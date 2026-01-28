Can You Make Tea Using Powdered Turmeric?
Whether you're on a health kick or you're looking for a way to jazz up your morning routine, you may have heard of using turmeric tea as a replacement for your standard morning cuppa. While you can certainly purchase turmeric tea bags at the grocery store, some may wonder whether it's possible to simply make your own using powdered turmeric from the spice aisle. The good news is you can totally use ground turmeric to make tea, and it's actually super-easy to whip up your own slightly spicy, earthy brew in your own kitchen.
To use turmeric or other ground spices in your tea, you may want to use a tea ball, strainer, or other tool that will hold onto the ground turmeric and other ingredients as it sits in the hot water and infuses into your tea. And as a bonus, using loose-leaf tea is better for the environment than standard tea bags. While you can simply stir ground turmeric into hot water to create a basic turmeric tea, you'll end up with bits of powdered turmeric at the bottom of your mug. So using a tea strainer can create a more consistent and enjoyable texture.
There are many potential benefits of enjoying turmeric — especially before bed. Some say that the root can help to ease feelings of anxiety, leading to better sleep. Research also shows that curcumin — the active ingredient in turmeric — can also be beneficial to people living with depression.
How to make turmeric tea taste fantastic
Ready to give turmeric tea a try? If powdered turmeric is all that you have on hand, you can certainly use it to make a fantastic cup of tea, but you might want to use an actual turmeric root for a more traditional experience. When it comes to sweetening your recipe, you've got options. Standard white sugar can certainly get the job done, but if you'd prefer an option with more health benefits, try raw honey or real maple syrup.
If you add milk to your tea to make a turmeric golden latte, you can follow the same basic rules that you would for creating standard turmeric tea.Rather than mixing turmeric powder with water, you'll stir it into steamed milk (or your preferred milk alternative). Just keep in mind that adding the powder directly may require straining to keep your latte smooth. And if you'd like to add some caffeine to your drink, make a dirty turmeric latte by simply adding a shot of espresso to give your drink a bit of a jolt.