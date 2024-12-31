How To Use Espagnole, One Of The 5 Mother Sauces Of French Cuisine

Look into recipes of classic French cuisine, and it won't be long before you see mention of the five mother sauces. Accredited to the 19th-century chef Marie-Antoine Carême, and later updated by Auguste Escoffier, this sauce assortment is regarded as an essential culinary foundation.

Each type is both widely employed on its own, and transformed into further creations. An especially utilized sauce on the list is the Spanish born espagnole. Essentially a dark roux (don't confuse it with a slurry), this sauce comes together by reducing veal stock with carrots, onions, garlic, celery, tomatoes, and seasonings. It's a rich and aromatic creation that comes with a wide array of uses.

Most commonly, espangole is combined in equal parts with stock, and reduced into the more concentrated demi-glace. Finished with sherry wine, thick demi-glace adds a complex savory note to stews and soups, or can even be transformed into a further iteration of pan sauces used to finish proteins. And if you're searching for other flavors, espagnole can be used as a base for even more sauces beyond demi-glace, thereby evincing its foundational status.