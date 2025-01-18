What's The Difference Between Gravy And Demi-Glace?

If you're cooking up a meaty meal, from hunky roast beef to pork chops, there's no shortage of sauces you might make to add some moisture and flavor. Two notable sauces in this category are gravy and demi-glace, though if you're just looking at these two sauces, you won't notice any huge difference. They're typically both rich and deep brown in color (white gravies are a notable exception), although if you give them a stir, you may notice some textural differences: Demi-glaces are usually somewhat thick and can be almost syrupy, while gravy tends to be a bit more liquidy. However, their preparations and ingredients are fairly distinct.

Generally speaking, gravy is made with meat juices thickened by a starch such as flour; in practice, it's more of a general category than a specific sauce since gravy can feature all sorts of additions, such as red wine and mushrooms. In contrast, demi-glace has a more precise definition: It's a combination of espagnole sauce and stock. Consequently, you tend to see the same ingredients across many demi-glace recipes.