Other than image, Cognac's distillation process, aging, and alcohol content help distinguish it from other brandies. Unlike its cousin Armagnac, another type of brandy made further south in its own AOC, Cognac is distilled twice. The product of the first distillation is called brouillis. Eau-de-vie, French for "water of life," is the end product of the second distillation. Under the AOC, eau-de-vie must be aged in French oak barrels for a minimum of two years, but it is often aged longer to develop stronger, fuller flavors.

Cognac producers often use a labeling system indicating the age of the youngest Cognac in the bottle, although there's some disagreement over the specific number of years indicated by each. Some of these labels include VS (Very Special), which must be aged at least two years, VSOP (Very Superior Old Pale), which must be aged at least four years (and is the best place for beginning Cognac drinkers to start), and XXO (Extra Extra Old), which must be aged at least 14 years. Other labels you might find on bottles are Vieille Réserve, Napoléon, and XO (Extra Old), which are aged between five and 10 years. But again, the age of some labels can depend on who you ask. For the alcohol content, under the AOC, Cognac must have an alcohol by volume of at least 40%. In the United States, brandy must have an ABV of at least 40%, but some have an ABV as high as 60%.