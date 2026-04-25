Spring Vegetable And Pesto Pizza Recipe
Spring is the perfect season for ushering in bright new flavors and taking advantage of lovely seasonal vegetables. While there are countless ways to approach cooking with a seasonal touch, this spring vegetable and pesto pizza recipe from developer Katie Rosenhouse opts for that beloved pizza base to get the job done. We all know pizza is endlessly versatile — whether you prefer yours grilled or baked in the oven, with meaty toppings or plain, there's really no shortage of ways to get creative. This spring veggie pizza is the ultimate showstopper, featuring a fresh mix of mushrooms, asparagus, zucchini, and squash, along with dollops of savory basil pesto. It has the perfect balance of flavors and textures: Fresh mozzarella creates a cheesy base, with creamy burrata for a rich, melty finish that takes it to the next level.
This spring vegetable and pesto pizza is the kind of dish that's light enough for entertaining on warmer days, but still satisfying enough to be a hearty meal on weeknights. Whether you're hosting an outdoor gathering or just looking to change up your usual routine, this veggie pizza is a delicious way to celebrate spring.
Gather the ingredients for spring vegetable and pesto pizza
When it comes to making this homemade, spring-inspired pizza, you'll start by making a no-knead pizza dough at least a couple of hours ahead (or up to two days in advance so it's ready to go when you are). To make it, you'll need active dry yeast to give it its rise, granulated sugar for a touch of sweetness to balance the flavors, kosher salt, olive oil, and bread flour. Bread flour has a higher protein content, making it ideal for crusty pizza, but you can also use all-purpose in a pinch.
For the toppings, shredded mozzarella and torn burrata cheese add an indulgent, creamy element to the pie. As with most cheeses, shredding your own mozzarella is preferred over buying it pre-shredded. For an easier time, freeze a ball of fresh mozzarella for 10-15 minutes before grating on the large holes of a box grater. Pesto takes the flavors of the veggies up a notch, with a punch of flavor that's deep, herbaceous, and nutty. The same goes for a touch of sliced garlic. For veggies, I opted for mushrooms, zucchini, summer squash, and asparagus, but feel free to make swaps with what you prefer or have on hand (especially anything fresh from the garden). A final drizzle of olive oil, kosher salt, and pepper finish off the pie before baking, with fresh basil added as a final garnish with the burrata before serving.
Step 1: Prepare the yeast for the pizza dough
In a measuring cup, stir to combine ⅔ cup warm water with the yeast and sugar. Cover and set aside for 5 minutes or until foamy.
Step 2: Combine flour and salt
In a medium bowl, stir to combine bread flour and salt.
Step 3: Form the dough
Add yeast mixture and olive oil to the flour and stir to form a shaggy dough.
Step 4: Cover and rest the dough
Cover and set aside for 15 minutes.
Step 5: Stretch the dough
Using wet hands, pull the dough upward and fold it back onto itself.
Step 6: Repeat the stretching and folding process
Repeat 3 more times, pulling and folding the dough, rotating the bowl as you go.
Step 7: Rest the dough, then repeat the process
Cover and set aside 15 minutes, then repeat this process (stretching and resting) 2 more times.
Step 8: Let the dough rise
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set aside at room temperature for 1 hour, or in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
Step 9: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 500 F or 550 F.
Step 10: Dust work surface with flour
Dust a clean surface with flour.
Step 11: Press dough to form crust
Place the pizza dough on the floured surface, and use your fingertips to dimple around the edges to form a crust.
Step 12: Stretch the dough
Use your hands to stretch the center of the dough to form a 12-inch round or square shape.
Step 13: Transfer the dough to a baking sheet
Transfer dough to a baking sheet sprinkled with flour.
Step 14: Top pizza dough with mozzarella
Top dough evenly with mozzarella, leaving the crust uncovered.
Step 15: Dollop with pesto
Top with dollops of pesto.
Step 16: Add garlic and veggies
Top the pizza with garlic, mushrooms, zucchini, squash, and asparagus.
Step 17: Drizzle with oil
Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle evenly with salt and pepper.
Step 18: Bake the pizza until bubbly
Bake in the preheated oven for 7-9 minutes, or until the crust is browned and the cheese is bubbly.
Step 19: Top and serve the spring vegetable pizza
Top the pizza evenly with torn pieces of burrata. Sprinkle with basil leaves and serve immediately.
Pairs well with spring vegetable and pesto pizza
Spring Vegetable and Pesto Pizza Recipe
This spring vegetable and pesto pizza recipe takes advantage of the season's harvest with toppings like asparagus, zucchini, mushrooms, and summer squash.
Ingredients
- For the pizza dough
- 1 teaspoon active dry yeast
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1 ½ cups bread flour, plus additional for stretching the dough
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- For the toppings
- 8 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded
- ¼ cup basil pesto
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced
- 3 mushrooms, thinly sliced
- ½ small zucchini, thinly sliced
- ½ small summer squash, thinly sliced
- 5 asparagus stalks, trimmed and cut into 1-inch lengths
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 8 ounces burrata cheese
- 1 small bunch fresh basil
Directions
- In a measuring cup, stir to combine ⅔ cup warm water with the yeast and sugar. Cover and set aside for 5 minutes or until foamy.
- In a medium bowl, stir to combine bread flour and salt.
- Add yeast mixture and olive oil to the flour and stir to form a shaggy dough.
- Cover and set aside for 15 minutes.
- Using wet hands, pull the dough upward and fold it back onto itself.
- Repeat 3 more times, pulling and folding the dough, rotating the bowl as you go.
- Cover and set aside 15 minutes, then repeat this process (stretching and resting) 2 more times.
- Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set aside at room temperature for 1 hour, or in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
- Preheat the oven to 500 F or 550 F.
- Dust a clean surface with flour.
- Place the pizza dough on the floured surface, and use your fingertips to dimple around the edges to form a crust.
- Use your hands to stretch the center of the dough to form a 12-inch round or square shape.
- Transfer dough to a baking sheet sprinkled with flour.
- Top dough evenly with mozzarella, leaving the crust uncovered.
- Top with dollops of pesto.
- Top the pizza with garlic, mushrooms, zucchini, squash, and asparagus.
- Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle evenly with salt and pepper.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 7-9 minutes, or until the crust is browned and the cheese is bubbly.
- Top the pizza evenly with torn pieces of burrata. Sprinkle with basil leaves and serve immediately.
How can I change up this pizza recipe?
One of the best parts of making your own pizza at home is how easy it is to customize your pie based on what you have on hand or what's in season. In the case of this spring-inspired pizza, your garden might even dictate what veggies you'll add. Mushrooms, zucchini, squash, and asparagus are perfect for spring and create a nice variety of flavors and textures, but you could also use bell peppers, spinach, broccoli, onions, or other veggies as desired. Make your own basil pesto if you're feeling adventurous.
The homemade pizza dough can be swapped for a store-bought option as a shortcut, or opt for a cauliflower crust to lean into a lower-carb vibe. You can also add protein as desired — prosciutto, grilled chicken, or crumbled sausage would all pair well. If you can't find burrata, additional mozzarella or dollops of creamy ricotta would also work. Top the pizza with fresh arugula instead of basil, or add a drizzle of balsamic vinegar for a touch of acidity.
What are tips for making the best homemade pizza?
While your neighbor might swear by it, a great homemade pizza doesn't actually require a special pizza oven. With a few simple tips, you can have a restaurant-worthy pie ready to serve from your standard oven in no time. First, give your dough time to rest and rise. Since this is a no-knead recipe for pizza dough, stretching as directed and then letting the dough rest is key, giving the dough time to develop structure and deepen in flavor. Making it ahead can give you even better results, if you have the time.
Make sure your oven is fully preheated before your pie goes in. For most ovens, this means turning it on at least 15 minutes or more to get it up to the right temperature by the time your pizza is ready. This will ensure the right browning and crisping. Bake the pie on a lower rack in the oven to help the bottom crust brown nicely before the crust is ready, and use your pizza stone if you have one for an even crispier bottom. Topping the pizza with mozzarella before the fresh veggies goes on will also create a barrier that keeps the crust from becoming soggy.
Don't be shy about drizzling your pizza with olive oil and seasoning with salt and pepper before baking — that extra fat and flavor is exactly what it needs. And of course, bake and serve immediately (not that anyone would be able to wait!).