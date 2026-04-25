Spring is the perfect season for ushering in bright new flavors and taking advantage of lovely seasonal vegetables. While there are countless ways to approach cooking with a seasonal touch, this spring vegetable and pesto pizza recipe from developer Katie Rosenhouse opts for that beloved pizza base to get the job done. We all know pizza is endlessly versatile — whether you prefer yours grilled or baked in the oven, with meaty toppings or plain, there's really no shortage of ways to get creative. This spring veggie pizza is the ultimate showstopper, featuring a fresh mix of mushrooms, asparagus, zucchini, and squash, along with dollops of savory basil pesto. It has the perfect balance of flavors and textures: Fresh mozzarella creates a cheesy base, with creamy burrata for a rich, melty finish that takes it to the next level.

This spring vegetable and pesto pizza is the kind of dish that's light enough for entertaining on warmer days, but still satisfying enough to be a hearty meal on weeknights. Whether you're hosting an outdoor gathering or just looking to change up your usual routine, this veggie pizza is a delicious way to celebrate spring.