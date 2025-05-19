15 Tips For Making The Best Homemade Pizza

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pizza was a staple in my household growing up and continues to be to this day — and I'm sure that's the case for many others. You might think, based on the amount of money you spend on takeout pies and the fact that the crew at your favorite local pizzeria already know your order before you even walk in, that you can save yourself a little dough (pun intended) by trying to make it yourself. After all, what a fun date night idea, or something to do with the kids!

It's time to take off your rose-colored glasses, my dear reader, because making homemade pizza can be one of the most frustrating culinary experiments ever. If you go in blind, you'll likely end up with a pizza dough that's underproved, a pie that's maybe edible, and a lost sense of confidence that will have you shamefully calling in a takeout order. I personally struggled to make pizzas at home, despite working professionally in a pizzeria for several years, and I know how all too well how disillusioning the process can be. But, I will admit that I have learned a lot along the way — and it's why I consulted with the experts, including Shealyn Brand, owner of Coniglio's in New Jersey; Luke Jacobellis, owner of Tony's Pizza in California; and Jonathan Haffmans, executive chef at Industry Kitchen, to gather some pro tips on hacking homemade pizza.