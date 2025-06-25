How Gimlet Drinks Should Be Served Every Single Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The gimlet is a simple yet elegant cocktail with a long, interesting history dating back to the 19th century. The traditional recipe hasn't changed much since the British Royal Navy began mixing gin with Rose's Lime Juice to help its sailors fight off scurvy, a disease caused by a lack of vitamin C. While it's usually served "up," that is, shaken with ice and strained, of late we've noticed an emerging trend of serving this cocktail on the rocks in either a rocks glass or a Collins glass.

We tapped Jeffrey Morgenthaler, author of "The Bar Book: Elements of Cocktail Technique," to help us determine the proper way to serve a gimlet. He's firmly in the not-served-over-ice camp. "The delicate flavors in gin and lime cordial are, I believe, best enjoyed with minimal dilution," Morgenthaler tells Chowhound in an exclusive Q&A. Likewise, his choice in glassware is equally classic, preferring a "Nick and Nora" glass, named after novelist Dashiell Hammet's dashing crime-solving characters, Nick and Nora Charles. Morgenthaler describes the glass as stemmed, "narrow mouthed," and "a little smaller than your typical Martini glass." Beyond this, he has some other suggestions on how to improve your gimlet.