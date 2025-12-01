9 Best Vodka Brands For Martini Lovers, According To Experts

Television has often impacted the cocktails we know and enjoy. From the iconic shots of raspberry-colored cosmopolitans shared around bar tables in "Sex and the City" to scenes depicting the making of a White Russian in "The Big Lebowski," the imagery surrounding these drinks plays a role in our mindset when we order them.

Perhaps no drink is more infamous than the martini, a cocktail that is instantly associated with class, swagger, and high-end placation. There's no doubt that the James Bond movies have played a role in this reputation, along with countless other films and shows that depict the drink in its various forms, such as "The Great Gatsby," "A Simple Favor," and "The Queen's Gambit." It should come as no surprise that we give this cocktail white-collar associations, given that in all these films it's often held in the hands of suit-clad patrons attending opulent parties.

This imagery has not only made the drink popular, but it's also made common the understanding that everyone takes their martini a bit differently — and that's alright. If you prefer a gin martini, check out our list of favorite bottles to use, but if you're here for the vodka, you're in the right place. We've consulted with three cocktail experts to discuss their favorite brands to use in a cool vodka martini, so next time you're looking for a bottle to bring home or trying to order at a bar, you won't be left in the dark. From affordable and easily accessible to unique and niche, here are nine expert-recommended vodka brands for any occasion.