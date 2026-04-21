12 Ways To Upgrade Frozen Chicken Nuggets

If you, too, were not allowed to eat frozen chicken nuggets while growing up at home, you probably can recall how excited you were when you saw them on the school cafeteria menu or had a friend's mom prepare them when you slept over at their house. As an adult, though, the fascination with this processed meat has transformed into something far less exciting. Now, when work is busy, projects are piling up, the fridge is empty, and takeout is not in the cards, they're the food you begrudgingly turn to out of need.

It may be pretty obvious, but it's worth noting that frozen chicken nuggets are not good in the way that a greasy burger is when you're hungover or a steak is when you visit a fine-dining destination. Even if you invest in a high-quality brand of chicken nuggets, the flavor is reliably bland, and the texture is nothing to write home about. What do you expect from manually separated, precooked chicken that's occasionally shaped like a dinosaur and seasoned in a way that appeals to children (meaning: not a speck of green anything in sight)?

However, today is the day that chicken nuggets get to turn a new leaf. Out of our own frustration with frozen chicken nuggets and their mediocrity, we came up with a list of ways to liven up this freezer aisle staple, from switching up your cooking method and process to pairing and using them more creatively.