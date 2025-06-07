12 Creative Ways To Use Frozen Waffles For Breakfast

The breakfast section of the frozen food aisle is nothing short of a treasure trove. Not only do you have every type of potato hash-adjacent product imaginable, but also frozen breakfast sandwiches, egg bites, smoothie packs, and our personal favorite: frozen waffles. These treats, which come in a range of styles — including classic buttermilk, Belgian-style, fruity-flavored, chocolatey, and even fun shapes – are a busy parent's saving grace. While they are great at pacifying kids and helping you get breakfast on the table fast, they're also a functional item to keep in your freezer as an adult.

Too often, these waffles are relegated to a short trip in the toaster, a paltry pat of butter, and a swipe of syrup — if you're lucky. But this breakfast food's utility extends far beyond this classic and common preparation. In an effort to highlight the versatility of this frozen staple, we've come up with a list of breakfast dishes where frozen waffles can be used as a substitute for, or in addition to, another ingredient. Their pockets, buttery flavor, and crispy texture make them an asset — you just have to think outside of the (waffle) box to help them achieve their fullest potential.