17 Creative Ways To Use Hot Honey

There are a lot of foods out there that get a ton of hype for seemingly no reason. Dubai chocolate is grossly overrated, olive oil on ice cream is a waste of time (and of high-quality olive oil), and hot honey ... well, actually, hot honey can stick around as long as it likes.

This spicy-sweet condiment is deserving of every ounce of praise it's ever been given — and then some. While it's sold by numerous brands, including the ever-popular Mike's, you can also make homemade hot honey by combining chiles, aromatics (optional, but highly recommended), and the honey itself. The result is a condiment that's punchy yet restrained, and exuberant yet approachable.

If you're just getting into the world of hot honey, or were a fan of it before it became popular, we have some good news. We've curated a list of ways to put this tasty condiment to use in your kitchen — for sweet, savory, and everything in between.