The One Thing You Should Never Leave To Chance When Deep-Frying

Deep-frying is the perfect way to add crunch to a dish, but there is a technique to it. The oil you use matters because different oils have varied smoke points, and for the best texture and flavor of fried food, you should never take a guess on how hot the oil is.

As opposed to pan-frying, the process of deep-frying involves fully submerging food in oil; the amount you need depends on how much food you're cooking, but if you're using a pot, never fill it more than halfway. The hot oil quickly dehydrates the food, heating it through while creating a crispy, flavorful golden crust on the food's exterior thanks to the Maillard reaction.

In order to get that safely cooked interior and crispy exterior, you need the oil to be at the right temperature. The "right" temperature varies depending on what you're cooking, but most foods are fried between 325 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The most accurate way to measure oil temperature is by using a thermometer, although there are other ways to estimate temperature if you don't have one.