Frozen Chicken Nuggets, Ranked Worst To Best
Chicken nuggets are a food that can be appreciated by people at any stage of life, which is why it's become so easy to get your hands on them. And though it's true that joints like McDonald's and Wendy's each have their own cult followings, and there's no doubt that homemade nuggets are probably the safest way to enjoy this nostalgic meal. There's something particularly satisfying about eating quickly prepared frozen nuggets right from the comfort of your own home. Some are so good that they bring you back to your childhood, while others are able to elicit that real chicken flavor and such a pleasant texture that will have you craving it at any age, any time. Fortunately for us, chicken nuggets are a mainstay in the frozen aisles of most grocery stores. Less fortunate for us, not all frozen nuggets are as good as they're cracked up to be.
One glance at a package's nutrition label and one quick nibble is enough to know that some brands' nuggets are simply better than others. That's exactly why we've taken the liberty of comparing these products for you, taking their flavor, price, nutrition, and a few other factors into consideration. This way, you can go straight into enjoying all the best varieties of these fun finger foods for yourself.
9. Earth's Best Kids Chicken Nuggets
It might be called Earth's Best, but this organic baby food brand's nuggets are being crowned worst in the lineup. Well, to call it the "worst" might be a little harsh, as everyone can appreciate that the brand offers such a wholesome array of kid-friendly products, catering to children all the way from newborn to two years old. But in the realm of chicken nuggets, it wouldn't fly. Not for adults, at least, and probably not for the children they're geared toward either.
Upon popping in one of these round, quite small yellow nuggets — which are, admittedly, a great size for toddlers — a burnt flavor immediately hits your tastebuds. Then, suddenly, it's followed by no flavor at all. It's like having your senses be unpleasantly overwhelmed at the start only to be left hanging afterward. Sure, it's got a light crunch to it, but it's not enough to salvage the taste. Even the best of McDonald's nugget sauces might not be able to help much. It's hard to imagine these are something people could truly jive with.
And that's a real shame, too, considering Earth's Best has a few other options, such as Gluten-Free Broccoli and Cheddar Veggie Nuggets. Its products are centered around organic ingredients through and through. So if you or your child somehow manage to get over the confusing flavor of the nuggets, you can rest assured you're getting your hands on a safer food diet-wise. Ranking-wise, though? Not so much.
8. Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Chick'n Nuggets
Despite it being placed almost last in the ranking, there's actually a lot to love about Gardein. In particular, this plant-based brand can be applauded for its avid promotion of the Meatless Monday campaign, which many people, including celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Olivia Wilde, can get behind. Gardein explains on its website how reducing the consumption of meat at least one day of the week not only reduces the risk of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes, but it can also reduce the usage of important resources like water and fuel.
Eating a plant-based, meat-like meal would be a huge leg-up in helping achieve that goal. However, it's hard to keep your motivation up when the food you're eating isn't too enjoyable. Gardein has all the best intentions, especially considering it has a hefty amount of protein, but its Chick'n Nuggets sadly come out wet and lacking flavor. The taste of these deep-orange, jalapeño popper-shaped bites won't let you forget that you're actually eating soy protein isolate and pea protein concentrate rather than actual meat. They could be salvaged by a fair amount of sauce and perhaps some more seasoning, but when eaten as they are, it takes a bit more willpower.
7. Tyson Chicken Nuggets
Long-time fans of Tyson might be shocked to see this familiar brand so low on the list. Truth be told, though, the stunningly low price, which is about $6 for a two-pound bag, and the accessibility of the brand at most local grocery stores are what protect it from being ranked even lower. These two previously mentioned criteria are undeniably important when it comes to buying any food, but so is the taste.
The bang-for-your-buck "wow" factor of these nuggets and even their undeniable juiciness are unfortunately overshadowed by a surprisingly tangy flavor. It's unclear what the source of this sourness even is, considering the ingredients don't consist of anything out of the ordinary. Regardless, no nuggets should be as sharp as these are. It's difficult to eat these all on their own. Tyson's nuggets would certainly benefit from one of the several easy ways to upgrade frozen dinners. Consider pulling them apart and throwing the pieces into an ultimate chicken nachos recipe, as the flavor of the nuggets would do well being mixed in with other ingredients like cheese.
6. Great Value Fully Cooked Chicken Nuggets
Of the brands you'll regularly find on any ranking, it's not hard to root for Great Value. The Walmart line has been creating affordable versions of brand-name products since 1993. These parallels are pretty decent quality, and that extends to its chicken nuggets, too. In fact, the Great Value version probably could have ranked higher than sixth place if it weren't for the simple fact that there are just some choices that are even better.
In addition to Great Value's nuggets being a cost-effective alternative to its competitors, the taste checks out just fine, too. It's nothing gourmet or particularly impressive. The breading isn't crispy enough even after being popped in the air fryer. You'd be better off making your own saucy but non-soggy nuggets if you're really looking for a crunch factor. But the meat's rich flavor is there and will linger in your mouth, in part because these nuggets are seasoned nicely with garlic, onion, and paprika. The seasoning is actually visible to the eye on these orange-hued patties. They're not the same shade of fiery red as pictured on the two-pound bag, but that's neither here nor there in the grand scheme of things. Orange or red, the price and flavor are solid either way.
5. Yummy Dino Buddies Original Chicken Breast Nuggets
It just wouldn't be right if there wasn't at least one dinosaur-shaped nugget product on this list — for nostalgia's sake, of course. Yummy Dino strikes that chord perfectly, bringing us back to elementary school lunches and the days of yore. And we're not talking about the days that we'd dread flimsily thin pizza or questionable mashed potatoes. No, we're referring to when we were served chicken nuggets that were so good, we didn't care that they were coming from a bulky bag hidden in the depths of the freezer.
Yummy Dino's original chicken nuggets capture that era just right. The boxes come with an assortment of seven fun dinosaur shapes. Some pieces, which by the way, are thankfully larger than any other brand mentioned in the ranking, are inspired by the T-rex while others take on the form of a Pterodactyl or Triceratops. These entertaining designs are matched by the nuggets' equally nostalgic flavor. One bite will remind you you're in fact eating frozen nuggets, but in the absolute best way possible.
The product also has a few key benefits that are worth mentioning, such as only being made with white meat, containing no antibiotics, and no artificial elements – all of which are great when it comes to feeding yourself or a kid. Last but not least, the '90s-esque packaging is plastered with a few friendly-faced cartoon dinosaurs, whose fully fleshed personalities are detailed on the company's website. All these welcoming characteristics come together to effectively reel the fun-loving customer in.
4. MorningStar Farms Buffalo Chik'n Nuggets
As the name probably gives away, MorningStar Farms can be applauded for its strong commitment to the environment. All while striving to be sustainable in its practices and packaging, the brand is able to offer a small but mighty variety of plant-based chicken nuggets, all of which are low in fat and high in protein. Through these vegetarian and vegan options, the brand's soy-protein nuggets are still somewhat able to keep up with meat-based nuggets. They do fall a bit short in some ways, too, though.
MorningStar Farms' Buffalo Chick'n Nuggets unfortunately have a bleaker interior and not much flavor in the soy itself, but to counteract that, its buffalo sauce-flavored breading carries some real heat and a satisfying crunch to it. It doesn't hit the same as classic buffalo wings always do, but it's a sound choice as a vegan alternative.
The generous use of hot sauce is evident in the bright orange color these nuggets take on, just as pictured on the bag. Also just as advertised is the nuggets' light bulb-shaped form. MorningStar Farms does exactly as said on the packaging with its look, overall taste, and, more importantly, its impressive nutritional value, coming in at a beautiful 14 grams of protein and 42% less fat than traditional nuggets. Plus, its price of about $5 for a 10.5-ounce bag is pretty stellar for such a healthy choice.
3. Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets
Perdue isn't a name that's hard to come by at local grocery stores, and thankfully so, as the easily accessible poultry company offers an extensive lineup of antibiotic-free, vegetarian-fed meat products. There are tons of options to choose from, whether fresh, refrigerated, or frozen. The brand's frozen aisle stands strong with its stock of many chicken nuggets.
Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets deserve a special shout-out among Perdue's selection of nuggets. Yes, the name is quite a mouthful. That's okay, though, because a mouthful of these nuggets is pleasant enough to make up for it. Perdue's nuggets are fortunately larger than most other options on this list, many of which are closer in size to popcorn chicken. Perdue's pieces are also actually nugget-shaped, and though that should seemingly be considered this is in fact a chicken nugget ranking, a lot of the products mentioned here were shaped like a quarter.
With Perdue winning in terms of shape and size, all that's left for the brand to succeed is flavor. It passes with flying colors in this category despite what one might expect due to the food's odd-looking breading. Both while frozen in the bag and even after time in the air fryer, the breading has an off-putting appearance and feel to them with what looks like a bunch of pale bubbles against the golden-yellow body of the nugget. Luckily, it doesn't affect the taste.
2. Applegate Naturals Chicken Nuggets
Applegate could've been awarded winner winner, chicken dinner if it weren't for its egregious price tag for such tiny nuggets. But at a whopping $12.69 for a relatively small 16-ounce bag, you're getting what you pay for, and that would be a package of nugget-shaped chicken patties that don't use any antibiotics and are extremely allergy-friendly. According to its website, the brand avoids using any of the big nine allergens, some of which include milk, eggs, peanuts, and wheat, making it great for anyone with any sensitivities.
Along with Applegate Naturals being a top choice for those with special dietary needs, the brand also proved there's no need to sacrifice flavor just to enjoy a healthier option. The bright yellow, perfectly round nuggets have a light breading that encompasses superbly soft and juicy meat. Its taste is almost comparable to the delicious nuggets you'd order at Burger King, though Applegate's version tastes significantly cleaner.
1. Real Good Lightly Breaded Chicken Nuggets
What can we say? Real Good truly is real good, and that's why it has earned first place in the ultimate frozen nugget ranking. But before delving into the several things the product does right, we must get out of the way from the start: the aesthetic of Real Good's nuggets is simply nonexistent. The shape of the pieces is more akin to miniature fried chicken drumsticks, and they're far darker than any other nuggets on this list. The breading is also a bit inconsistent from piece to piece.
These visual criticisms fade away with one taste, though. Similar to its shape, Real Good nuggets taste like fried chicken, too. There's a wonderful shredded pull with each bite of the meat, reminding you you're eating real food. And that's not even the best part. It's all accomplished with a refreshingly short ingredient list. A frozen product made with things we can actually count and pronounce? We're all in. People can especially get on board with the knowledge that all of Real Good's items, from its nuggets to its many other chicken-based offerings, share a similar formula: low carbs, low sugar, and high protein. Between its nutrition and flavor, the brand checks off all the boxes.
How I selected and ranked frozen nuggets
The ranking of these frozen chicken nuggets were largely dictated by the food's flavor. A taste test of each product on this list was conducted, taking special note of factors like the nuggets' breading, texture, size as well as overall presentation. The nutritional value of the items was also an important aspect. For example, foods that were antibiotic-free, used cleaner ingredients, or limited using allergy triggers were ranked higher on the list.
If the product's brand had a particularly notable mission, such as promoting and participating in environmentally-friendly practices, it had a higher chance of being ranked favorably, too. Accessibility was also factored in, as certain products on this list are more commonly found in local stores in comparison to others. The price of these nuggets was a significant consideration as well.