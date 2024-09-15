Frozen Chicken Nuggets, Ranked Worst To Best

It might be called Earth's Best, but this organic baby food brand's nuggets are being crowned worst in the lineup. Well, to call it the "worst" might be a little harsh, as everyone can appreciate that the brand offers such a wholesome array of kid-friendly products, catering to children all the way from newborn to two years old. But in the realm of chicken nuggets, it wouldn't fly. Not for adults, at least, and probably not for the children they're geared toward either.

Advertisement

Upon popping in one of these round, quite small yellow nuggets — which are, admittedly, a great size for toddlers — a burnt flavor immediately hits your tastebuds. Then, suddenly, it's followed by no flavor at all. It's like having your senses be unpleasantly overwhelmed at the start only to be left hanging afterward. Sure, it's got a light crunch to it, but it's not enough to salvage the taste. Even the best of McDonald's nugget sauces might not be able to help much. It's hard to imagine these are something people could truly jive with.

And that's a real shame, too, considering Earth's Best has a few other options, such as Gluten-Free Broccoli and Cheddar Veggie Nuggets. Its products are centered around organic ingredients through and through. So if you or your child somehow manage to get over the confusing flavor of the nuggets, you can rest assured you're getting your hands on a safer food diet-wise. Ranking-wise, though? Not so much.

Advertisement