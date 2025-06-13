You Only Need 2 Ingredients To Transform Store-Bought Chicken Nuggets Into A Satisfying Appetizer

While we will be adding layers of flavor, you don't want to start with a chicken nugget that's completely bland or near inedible, so buy something that performed well in our ranking of store-bought chicken nuggets from worst to best. Once you have that, pretty much any sauce and cheese combo you like can work atop your nuggets. You'll cook them according to the directions on the package, add your toppings, then let them roast again until the cheese is melted. It's incredibly simple and downright transformative.

Turn your chicken nuggets into tiny chicken Parm poppers with a spoonful of marinara and a sprinkle of shredded Parmesan. You don't want to burn the nuggets, but if you take them out a couple minutes before they're completely done, then roast them a few minutes beyond the total cook time, you can get the Parmesan downright crispy on top. An addition of mozzarella underneath the Parmesan will up the ante even more, and you can even serve them over pasta with extra sauce for a full chicken Parmesan meal.

If you're a fan of Buffalo wings, top your store-bought nuggets with Buffalo sauce and crumbled blue cheese. You'll love the extra flavor the oven melt brings out of the blue cheese. On the milder side, emulate a lemon pepper crusted chicken breast with a shake of lemon pepper seasoning and shredded Parmesan. Or go for classic barbecue flavors with barbecue sauce topped with cheddar cheese. When you have a bag of store-bought chicken nuggets in the freezer and some cheese and sauce in the fridge, there's really no wrong route to take.