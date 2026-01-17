10 Air Fryer Myths You Need To Stop Believing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No appliance has taken hold of the hearts and minds of users quite like the air fryer. Unlike other cooking appliances, which have been around for decades, the air fryer made its appearance onto the cooking scene relatively recently (2010). Its creator, a Dutch engineer, developed the egg-shaped appliance in an effort to make french fries healthier. Though functionalities differ based on today's models, the basic premise remains the same: A fan circulates hot air around a heating element, cooking and crisping the food's surface in ways that other appliances can't. The popular basket feature also helps with this, as the air can travel around the food and cook all sides of it. However, you can also find models with French doors or trays that work similarly and offer an array of added features, including timers.

Nestlé representative Adam Graves estimated in an interview with CNBC that as of 2023, 60% of U.S. homes have an air fryer — a number set to grow as more and more people look for convenient, affordable, and relatively hands-off tools to make their favorite dishes. And with air fryers still being as popular (if not more) as they were when they first hit the market, there are bound to be some assumptions and myths circulating (pun intended) about them. In order to dispel the rumors, we reached out to some air fryer experts: Andreas Hansen, founder of Fritaire, and Coco Morante, author of "The Instant Kitchen Meal Prep Cookbook."