How Exactly Do Air Fryers Get Your Food So Crispy?
Air fryers have skyrocketed in popularity in the past decade, becoming a must-have in today's kitchens for their promise of crispy food without the grease. First hitting the market in the early 2010s thanks to Philips, the air fryer was hailed as a game-changer for anyone craving the taste of fried food without the guilt. It offered home cooks an easier way to make healthier choices by using less oil, all while still delivering that satisfying crunch. Over the years, it's become a go-to for anyone looking to whip up crispy, delicious meals in no time.
So, how does an air fryer actually make your food crispy? Despite the name, it's really a small, powerful convection oven. A fan blows hot air around the food, cooking it from all angles. Because air fryers are compact and designed to circulate air efficiently, the hot air hits every surface of your food, creating a crispy exterior faster than a traditional oven. While the results aren't quite as crunchy as deep frying, they're still impressively close — without the mess or extra oil. People have found clever ways to use air fryers beyond just fries and chicken, from reheating pizza to cooking frozen foods, as well as finding some unexpected foods — like eggs, steak, and s'mores — that work surprisingly well, too. Whatever you're air frying, keep in mind that nailing the perfect texture does require some specific steps, as the air fryer performs best when you follow them.
Follow these tips for crisp
While the air fryer's design is key to achieving that crispiness, there are a few extra steps that can help maximize the results. To get the best texture, following some simple air fryer hacks can make all the difference. First, always preheat your air fryer. This helps ensure your food starts cooking at the right temperature, resulting in a crispier result. Another essential step that many people skip is using a little bit of oil — just don't reach for cooking spray. A light brush of oil is what helps you attain that perfect golden-brown finish. And remember to flip or shake your food halfway through cooking to guarantee even crisping on all sides.
Avoid common air fryer mistakes like overcrowding the basket. This is a big one — if you pack too much in, the hot air won't be able to circulate properly, leaving you with soggy spots instead of a crispy texture. It's better to cook in batches if needed. Also, steer clear of foods with a wet batter — such as tempura or beer-battered fish — since they won't cook well in an air fryer and may end up a soggy mess. Similarly, delicate greens like spinach don't fare well, as they tend to blow around and won't crisp up properly. Finally, don't forget to experiment with different foods! You'll be surprised at what can crisp up beautifully beyond the basics.