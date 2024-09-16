How Exactly Do Air Fryers Get Your Food So Crispy?

Air fryers have skyrocketed in popularity in the past decade, becoming a must-have in today's kitchens for their promise of crispy food without the grease. First hitting the market in the early 2010s thanks to Philips, the air fryer was hailed as a game-changer for anyone craving the taste of fried food without the guilt. It offered home cooks an easier way to make healthier choices by using less oil, all while still delivering that satisfying crunch. Over the years, it's become a go-to for anyone looking to whip up crispy, delicious meals in no time.

Advertisement

So, how does an air fryer actually make your food crispy? Despite the name, it's really a small, powerful convection oven. A fan blows hot air around the food, cooking it from all angles. Because air fryers are compact and designed to circulate air efficiently, the hot air hits every surface of your food, creating a crispy exterior faster than a traditional oven. While the results aren't quite as crunchy as deep frying, they're still impressively close — without the mess or extra oil. People have found clever ways to use air fryers beyond just fries and chicken, from reheating pizza to cooking frozen foods, as well as finding some unexpected foods — like eggs, steak, and s'mores — that work surprisingly well, too. Whatever you're air frying, keep in mind that nailing the perfect texture does require some specific steps, as the air fryer performs best when you follow them.

Advertisement