Air Fryer Parmesan Chicken Recipe

Crispy chicken doesn't always have to be deep-fried. While we love a plate of fried chicken as much as the next person, it isn't that convenient to prepare at home. Thanks to Chowhound recipe developer Julianne De Witt, you now have a delicious alternative that doesn't require a pot of hot oil. This air fryer Parmesan chicken recipe is the perfect solution to all your crispy chicken cravings: It's splatter-free, packed with flavor, and ready in 20 minutes.

As De Witt comments, "I like this recipe because it's quick and easy — perfect for a weeknight dinner." Whip up this crunchy Parmesan chicken dish as a tasty protein to pair with your favorite side dish, or set it out as part of a family-style buffet meal. If you're worried this air fryer version won't stand up to classic fried chicken, you have nothing to worry about. Well-seasoned with a subtly cheesy touch, these chicken thighs have everything to offer.