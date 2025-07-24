8 Store-Bought Chipotle Sauce Brands, Ranked

There is no shortage of condiments. Not only do you have your hot dog and burger staples, including ketchup, mustard, and mayo, but you also have regional favorites like gochujang, Greek tzatziki (which has a lot of creative uses), and sambal. The condiment aisle at the grocery store is just a small sliver of sauce diversity, and one flavor you'll likely find well represented is chipotle.

Most people know chipotle in its canned form — smoked jalapeños sitting in a savory sauce — or dried and powdered, like what you'd find in the spice aisle. But many food companies have gone the extra mile and engineered food products that put this unique, smoky flavor at the forefront but with a creative delivery. I'm talking about chipotle mayos, ranches, and more.

As an avid chipotle fan, I wanted to see which brand does chipotle sauce the best. So, I tasted as many sauces as I could find from my local Walmart before ranking them from worst to best. Since ranches and mayos aren't on the same plane, I kept my rankings objective by looking at the overall spice level, texture, and versatility of each sauce. I tried each sauce on an unseasoned cheese quesadilla as well as straight from the bottle to get a better idea of its flavor and mouthfeel and how it would pair with another food. The selections on this list represent widely available brands, meaning you too can find many of them in your local grocery store.