15 Store-Bought Honey Mustard Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

If you take a stroll through the grocery store's condiment aisle, you'll find no shortage of sauces and dressings. The number of options can be dizzying, regardless of whether you're looking for something to dress up your hot dog, dip your tater tots and fries into, or turn into a tasty marinade. But one condiment in particular has seen quite the rise in recent years and arguably eclipsed the popularity of its non-sweetened base: honey mustard.

Honey mustard's appeal lies in its balance of zestiness and sweetness. Unlike other condiments, which tend to take on one-note flavors across different brands, every brand has its own interpretation of honey mustard. Some craft their recipes with dipping and wing sauces in mind, while others opt to make things a little more fit for salads and marinades (like for honey mustard-glazed ham). Within this spectrum of products, there are also different flavor intensities, levels of sweetness, and consistencies.

Since the spectrum for honey mustard is so vast, I wanted to get a handle on some of the most widely accessible and popular honey mustard dressings, sauces, and spreads by tasting them and ranking them from worst to best. While their intended uses may vary, I decided to rank each of these products based on their balance of honey and mustard, value, versatility, and overall flavor.